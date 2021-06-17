Loading...

Euro 2020, vedi in streaming gratis le gare di oggi 17 giugno: ecco dove

By News24Web -
0
Loading...
Loading...

Euro 2020

Questo il calendario delle gare relative agli Europei di calcio 2021 in programma oggi: alle ore 15 Ucraina-Macedonia del Nord gruppo C, alle 18 Danimarca-Belgio Girone B, alle 21 Olanda-Austria Girone C.

Europei di calcio 2021: dove vedere le partite in streaming gratis

UCRAINA-MACEDONIA DEL NORD: diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (canale 201) e Sky Sport Football (canale 203); diretta streaming su Sky Go, Now TV

DANIMARCA-BELGIO: diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (canale 201) e Sky Sport Football (canale 203); diretta streaming su Sky Go, Now TV

OLANDA-AUSTRIA: diretta tv su Rai 1, Sky Sport Uno (canale 201) e Sky Sport Football (canale 203); diretta streaming gratis su Rai Play, Sky Go, Now TV.

Buona visione a tutti gli sportivi!

Loading...
Loading...